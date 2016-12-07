James Ransom, 2003-2016

My wife, my daughters, and I have lost our beautiful son and brother, James Ransom, 2003-2013 to the long-term psychological effects of a traumatic brain injury. My family believes it is important that people know that James was not depressed, he was a boy with a pre-born intensity and stress-causing sense of need to always do the right thing, who suffered a serious brain injury that damaged his ability to handle the blow to his life that his injury had caused.

James’s September, 2015 brain injury wrecked his vision and made him essentially sea sick when doing school work, reading or attempting to do computer coding. It sent his life into a tailspin and turned a mild case of OCD into a life threatening condition. James fell apart last year, withdrew from school and was under the care of professionals. Time seemed to have healed James, he was happy, reintegrated into school and with his friends, and playing basketball, learning martial arts and all other kinds of boy activities. James took his life for reasons that only God knows.

James got a chance to take a trip to see family and do the things he loved in Washington state this summer, and then to take a wonderful vacation to Hawaii for Thanksgiving, events which were a great blessing to the family.

James will be buried with his Jefferson Bible and pocket Constitution which he bought for himself last month.

Memorial contributions in honor of James Ransom may be made to Mission Hospital Foundation to support the Children’s Hospital of Orange County/Mission Hospital’s newly launched Mental Health and Wellness Initiative focused on Adolescent Behavioral Health http://www.mission4health.com/Mission-Hospital-Foundation.aspx